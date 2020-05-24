TAYLOR, Lois Elizabeth Lois Elizabeth Taylor went home to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, May 9, 2020 after a courageous 3+ year battle with cancer. She passed away at home with family at her side. A truly Godly woman, she was known for her kindness, her sweet spirit and her ardent patriotism. She loved her Lord, her family, her students, her country and Sacred/Classical music. Lois was born August 14, 1946, in Seattle, WA, to R. Irwin Baker and Agnes Lillian Ferguson. Growing up in Seattle, she enjoyed the outdoors with her family and as a Girl Scout. She graduated from Ingraham High School where she sang in the Touring Choir on a good will tour of Japan in 1964. She attended Whitworth University where she earned her undergraduate and M.Ed. degrees. She sang in the choir and toured Europe in 1966. While a student teacher, she met the love of her life, Rich Taylor; they attended high school together and married in 1969. They celebrated 50 years of marriage in 2019. Two sons joined the family, Brian in 1972 and Dan in 1974. Lois embarked on a 40-year career teaching First Grade in Christian education. She had a God-given ability to teach young children how to read. She taught in Connell and Mead (WA); Omaha, NE; Edwall, WA; and 28 years at Valley Christian School in Spokane Valley. Following retirement in 2015, she served as a volunteer aide for five years in the First Grade class at VCS. She also produced and directed VCS' annual Veterans Day program for 25 years. A member of Turning Point Open Bible Church since 1984, the Tuesday ladies' prayer and Bible study group was very special to her. The staff at VCS were also special people to her; the two groups of ladies were sources of great support in her battle with cancer. Lois was preceded in death by her parents; younger sister Gladys; brother-in-law Scott Mason and sister-in-law Stephanie Baker. She is survived by her husband Rich; her sons Brian (Kasi) in Meridian, ID, and Dan (Danita) in Lisbon, Portugal; brother Cliff (Priscilla) Baker in Bellingham; granddaughters Rachel, Sara, Anna, Abigail, Gabriella and Grace; great-granddaughter Ryver; and niece Claudia Baker. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.



