BERSCHEID, Lois Irene (Carl) Lois Irene passed away February 5, 2020. Born July 13, 1934 in Chanute, Kansas to Byrl and Ermel (Blanche) Carl. Graduate of Otis Orchards High School. Married Gerald Berscheid on May 29, 1952. They made their home and raised their four children in Otis Orchards, WA: Kaye Jean Thompson (John), Debra Lee Hutchens (Tom), Donna Lynn Seim (Darwin) and Gerald E, JR (Mary). Mom was an excellent homemaker who loved sewing, cooking, baking, and reading. She and Dad loved traveling, camping and being around family. Mom was the epitome of goodness. She was preceded in death by her husband Gerald, daughter Debra and two grandchildren. She is survived by two sisters, Jeannette Kittelstevd, Linda Jensen and brother Raymond Carl, nine grandchildren and 13 great-grand-children. At her request, there will be a graveside service for family at Greenwood Memorial Terrace on February 15th and a "Celebration of Life" at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Union Gospel Mission or Lilac City Blind Foundation.

