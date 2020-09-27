STRATTON, Lois J. (Age 93) "No matter how humble your beginnings, you can achieve greatness. No matter how big the difference, there is always room for compromise. And whatever you do in life, be kind, be fair and leave this world a better place than you found it." Our mother, Lois Jean (Brunton) Stratton, died on September 11, 2020, at home, surrounded by her loving family, beautiful memories and her cat, Lola. She was 93 years young. Mom was born at home on the Spokane Indian Reservation on January 5, 1927, the fifth of 12 children born to Charles "Buford" Brunton and Anna Bernadine Hill. She graduated from Mary Walker High School in 1944, and attended Kinman Business University. On February 2, 1946, she married Allen Francis Stratton from Springdale, WA. They briefly ran a restaurant in Springdale before relocating to Spokane. Soon our family grew to five children and mom was working at Kaiser Aluminum, as a full-time secretary. Mom loved politics. She was a Democratic precinct committeewoman, a member of the Spokane County Democratic Executive Board, an alternate delegate to the Democratic National Convention in 1976 and co-chair of the Governor Dixy Lee Ray Campaign Committee. She went on to serve as Executive Secretary to King Cole during Expo 74. She would later describe that job as the "experience of a lifetime". In 1979, Mom was appointed to the Washington State House of Representatives to replace Margaret Hurley. She was the first Native American female to serve in the Washington State Legislature. After three successful terms, she was elected to the State Senate in 1984. During these years, Mom never lost sight of her one big priority: serving the residents of her district. She supported programs that empowered women, children, and families. She endorsed efforts to protect children from child abuse, poverty, and homelessness. She once spent a cold night on the streets of Spokane to better understand the plight of homeless youth. She was a frequent visitor to homeless shelters, community centers and senior centers. Politically, she was fiercely independent, often crossing party lines to get things done for Eastern Washington. She retired from the Senate in 1993. Once home full-time in Spokane, Mom, or "Muth" as she was known to her five children and a multitude of our friends, became a doting grandmother of ten and a great-grandmother of 20 (with more still coming!) She travelled widely, played very "brisk" games of Hand & Foot and tracked all of our travels in her trusty Atlas. She spent many summers at her "Happy Place," the family cabin at Loon Lake, making every little moment at the cabin a celebration with detailed planning and cooking, all so her huge extended family and friends could share in her love of the lake. Mom was preceded in death by our father, Allen F. Stratton in 1986. She was also preceded in death by our brother Alan E. (Butch) Stratton, her proud Marine who passed in 2012, as well as five brothers and four of her six sisters. She is survived by her children, Kathleen (Steve Kuhlman), Mark (Laurie Jones Marter Stratton) Scott (Nancy Butler) and Karen Stratton (Chris Wright); her sisters Charlotte (Bill) Hodges and Joanne Williams; many nieces and nephews, and a multitude of friends. Due to COVID 19, there will be no public services at this time. A private family burial service will be held where Mom will be reunited with our father, per her last wishes. The family suggests donations to Hospice of Spokane, the Vanessa Behan Crisis Nursery, and the American Indian Community Center in Spokane. To leave an online condolence to Lois Stratton's family, please visit our website at www.HennesseyFuneralHomes.com
. "Public Service is an honorable and humbling profession. It is about caring. It is caring for your neighbor, your City, your State, and your Country. When we truly care for our families, their health, welfare, safety and education, we make a difference today and invest in the future. Looking back on my life, I cannot imagine doing anything different. For me, being involved in my community has been good for my soul and I treasure those I have met along the way. Hopefully I have made my corner of the world better than I found it." Lois Stratton