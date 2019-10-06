Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois Janet BACHMAN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BACHMAN, Lois Janet Passed away September 19, 2019 in Spokane, WA. Those who had the good fortune to know Lois undoubtedly would agree she was a remarkable woman with a fierce sense of humor and an infectious giggle. Smart and witty, she had people laughing right up to the end. She was passionate about her various dogs and was an incredibly talented artist. She spent her final years doing what she loved most, volunteering at the senior center, gardening, painting and spending time with her great-grandchildren. Lois was born November 21, 1936 in Topeka, Kansas. She moved to Spokane when she was eight months old. She worked in retail and played "bad tennis." She relished being by the side of Jack Bachman, the love of her life for 45 years. The two went on various adventures, traveling, sailing, and fishing. They spent time showing cars as members of a local car club. If the two were together, they were happy. Lois was a smart, passionate, loving, funny woman who will truly be missed. She is survived by stepsons, Benny and Samuel (Teri) Bachman; stepdaughter Dani (Wayne) Brant; grandchildren Nick (Star) and Cameron (Dani) Bachman, John Ash Jr., Gina (Jeff) O'Neill, Sammy Bachman Jr., Neil Bachman; great-grandchildren, Olivia, Harper, August, Declan, Norah O'Neill and Grady; Torin, Corbin and Armine Bachman. Lois was preceded in death by the true love of her life, Jack Bachman, her stepdaughter Jacklynn Ash and grandson Jordan Ash. Her life will be celebrated Friday, October 11, 2019 at 1:00 p.m., at Touchmark, 2929 South Waterford Drive, Spokane, WA 99203. To leave condolences for the family visit

