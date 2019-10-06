Spokesman-Review Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hennessey Valley Funeral Home & Crematory
1315 N Pines Road
Spokane Valley, WA 99206
(509) 926-2423
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois BACHMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois Janet BACHMAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BACHMAN, Lois Janet Passed away September 19, 2019 in Spokane, WA. Those who had the good fortune to know Lois undoubtedly would agree she was a remarkable woman with a fierce sense of humor and an infectious giggle. Smart and witty, she had people laughing right up to the end. She was passionate about her various dogs and was an incredibly talented artist. She spent her final years doing what she loved most, volunteering at the senior center, gardening, painting and spending time with her great-grandchildren. Lois was born November 21, 1936 in Topeka, Kansas. She moved to Spokane when she was eight months old. She worked in retail and played "bad tennis." She relished being by the side of Jack Bachman, the love of her life for 45 years. The two went on various adventures, traveling, sailing, and fishing. They spent time showing cars as members of a local car club. If the two were together, they were happy. Lois was a smart, passionate, loving, funny woman who will truly be missed. She is survived by stepsons, Benny and Samuel (Teri) Bachman; stepdaughter Dani (Wayne) Brant; grandchildren Nick (Star) and Cameron (Dani) Bachman, John Ash Jr., Gina (Jeff) O'Neill, Sammy Bachman Jr., Neil Bachman; great-grandchildren, Olivia, Harper, August, Declan, Norah O'Neill and Grady; Torin, Corbin and Armine Bachman. Lois was preceded in death by the true love of her life, Jack Bachman, her stepdaughter Jacklynn Ash and grandson Jordan Ash. Her life will be celebrated Friday, October 11, 2019 at 1:00 p.m., at Touchmark, 2929 South Waterford Drive, Spokane, WA 99203. To leave condolences for the family visit www.hennesseyvalley.com
Published in Spokesman-Review on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lois's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hennessey Valley Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now