HATCH, Lois J.

The Angels sang out and rejoiced when Lois J. Hatch joined their multitudes, finally giving in to natural causes on November 8, 2019 at the age of 93.

Mom, Gramma, Great-Gramma, Aunt, Sister-in-law, Friend was above everything, a servant. A servant of God, of her family and of her community.

Lois Jean Bell was born August 14, 1926 in Albany, Oregon to Leslie and Nelle Bell. She grew up in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho and graduated as Valedictorian of Coeur d'Alene High School in 1944 . Her yearbook said she participated in Chorus, Softball, Volleyball, Soccer, Pep Club, as Thespian President, ASB Senate, GGA President.

She married her high school sweetheart and friend (and next door neighbor "the boy next door") Jack Hatch in 1947 who preceded her in death in 1999. She spent the next three decades as full time wife, and mother to her kids: Beverly Hatch (Stan), Greg Hatch (Terinda), Rand Hatch (Susan) , Kim Hatch, and Terri Horch (Joe).

Lois combined that time with Service (yes, the capital S is intentional). Church, Sunday School, PTA, Union Gospel Mission, Cub Scouts, Girl Scouts, United Way, Spokane Int'l Exchange Council - housing and hosting Japanese students - but the exclamation point was being one of the founders of the ski-in, ski-out Schweitzer Chapel on the ski hill in Sandpoint, Idaho. coordinating fundraising, physically helping to build, coordinating pastoral help, coordinating youth groups, as well as pushing a broom and cleaning the showers - well into her 80's!

After the kids were all off on their own, Lois became the office manager/bookkeeper for Jack Hatch Company Real Estate and Gross-Hatch Advertising Agency.

As evidenced by Schweitzer Chapel, Lois was a devoted Christian witness for decades serving at Millwood Presbyterian Church and later Liberty Lake Community Church.

Lois was an athlete. In High School participating in softball, volleyball and soccer. Then swimming, water skiing, ice skating, bicycling, snow skiing - Oh did she love to snow ski with her children and grandchildren (She even tried in-line skating in her 60's) then running coming in first in her age group in 1999 and 2008 with many top 5 age-group finishes in Bloomsday. She was an age-group winner in the Liberty Lake Loop in 2004 and 2005. Was a Coeur d'Alene 1/2 marathon finisher. After she couldn't run, she walked up and down the hills surrounding Liberty Lake while also working out at Curves into her 90's.

She was the Grand Marshall of the Liberty Lake 4th of July parade in 2010.

Lois was a founding member of the "Wednesday Wenches"... a wonderful group of ladies who met when Bev started school. They'd meet once a month and continued to meet long after the kids were grown and gone. Mom was the final member. She also loved bunco, square dancing and bible study in her later years. She stayed involved in her grand-kid's activities. She loved to attend their games and performances.

As a result of her generous spirit and friendly, kind-hearted and gracious personality she was loved by many. Lois' influence will forever be in the memory of those she has touched that extends now over four generations. She is survived by her five children, six grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, sister-in-Law Betty Hatch, and dozens of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of her Life will be held at Liberty Lake Community Church, 704 S. Garry Road in Liberty Lake, WA, at 11:00 am, Saturday November 23, 2019, followed by a gathering of family and friends at the church. A family graveside gathering will be held Saturday afternoon where her physical remains will rest at Forest Cemetery in Coeur d'Alene. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation be made in her honor to the Union Gospel Mission Ministries and wishes to thank Horizon Hospice and Spokane Valley's Carely Place Adult Family Home for their extraordinary love, respect and care for our Mother in her final days.

