WOOD, Lois Jean Our beloved mother and grandmother joined our heavenly Father on March 25, 2020. She was born to Lester and Mildred Moore on October 12, 1930. Mom graduated from North Central H.S. In 1949. Attended school in CA to be a dental assistant. She came back to Spokane and got a job with a local dentist. She met the love of her life Stanley at a USO dance. They were married soon after. Four years later they had their 1st child, two more children came soon after. Our mom stayed home with us three kids. Later on she went to work for District 81 as a cook and baker for 18 years. Needless to say mom's cookies were a hit with the neighborhood kids. She also was a member of the Indian Trail Garden Club for many years. Jean is survived by her three children and six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Kevin Wood, spouse Marelee, sons Jordan (Whitney) Tyler (Megan) and Ethan: Christy Roys, spouse Walter, daughter Melissa (Richard): Kurt Wood, spouse Laura, daughters Sara (Drew) and Emily. Preceded in death was her husband Stanley, parents, brother, sister. Jean's life loves were her kids and grandkids. Love was in everything she did. Her greatest joy was having everyone over for dinner. She was known for baking the best cookies and pies. She also enjoyed crochet and cross stitching and going to their cabin in MT. Mom and dad loved traveling with their great friends Jerry and MaryAnn. She also enjoyed getting together with her friend's Helen and MaryAnn to play cards. We Love You Mom, and we rejoice in knowing you are now with dad and that we will be together someday. A memorial service will be held on a later date, due to the awful Coronavirus.

