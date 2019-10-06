Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois Leora Hench. View Sign Service Information Kramer Funeral Home 309 E Henkle Tekoa , WA 99033 (509)-284-5501 Send Flowers Obituary

HORNER, Lois Leora Lois Leora Hench was born June 20, 1918 in Fairfield, WA to Robert (Pat) Hench and Minnie (Pottratz) Hench. Lois passed away September 23, 2019. God called her to dance in Heaven. Lois's parents moved to Tekoa when Lois was 9 year old. Lois graduated from Tekoa High School in 1935. The highlight of her high school years was playing basketball. After graduation, Lois attended Kinman Business University for one year and then went to work for J.P. Burson in his law office in Tekoa for several years. In the 50s Lois loved her little job at the Tekoa Pharmacy owned by Mac Roberts. Lois married her high school sweetheart, Stanley Horner, in 1937 at the Tekoa Methodist Church. Stan and Lois celebrated their 73rd Anniversary on June 2, 2010. Lois and Stan had two children: Robert and Vicki. Stan and Lois lived in Tekoa 32 years. Lois was active in church work/singing in the Choir; Lady Jaycees; Tekoa bowling, Bridge Club and the Union Pacific Ladies Auxiliary. Mom was so supportive of all the school activities Bob and Vicki participated in. In 1965 they built a home at Bayview, Idaho on Lake Pend O'Reille. They enjoyed fishing everyday and fried, canned and smoked Silvers. Lois led a full and active life and was very healthy. Stan retired from the Union Pacific Railroad in 1976 and from 1977 to 1994 they wintered in Mesa, AZ. They loved their winters there and Lois was one of the five "Prancing Grandma's" and they danced everywhere and had lots and lots of costumes for every event. Lois also square danced and ballroom danced. DANCE was not just an exercise, it was her LIFE. In 2006, Stan and Lois moved to Spokane to Harbor Crest into Independent Living. Stan passed away in 2010, so Lois moved over to Moran Vista Independent Living in Spokane. Mom loved to go out to lunch and have pie. I finally found the best pie place in Spokane. There are numerous stories of Mom and her pie. So when you have a piece of Banana Cream, Coconut Cream or Chocolate pie, think of our Mom. In 2014 Lois moved to Texas and lived with Bob and Lucy until she was ready to move into Assisted Living in Fairfield, WA in February, 2015. Lois loved Palouse Country Assisted Living. She was certainly spoiled by the staff and got the best care in the world. She had a very fun 100th birthday party in 2018 and just had another great birthday party at 101 in June, 2019. Lois is survived by her son, Robert (Lucy) Horner from The Woodlands, Texas and Vicki (Tim) St. John, Farmington, WA. She loved her grandchildren: Christi (Owen) Cherry, Bradley (Jade) Horner, Sandra (Lou) Knight, Lt. Col. Jon (Michelle) St. John and Todd St. John; 15 great-grandchildren and seven great-great- grandchildren. The Family of Lois would like to thank Palouse Country Assisted Living for all of their love and kindness and to Hospice of Spokane for their compassion to the end of life. There will be no service at this time. Memorial gifts may be given to the Palouse Country Assisted Living, 503 S. Hilltop Lane, Fairfield, WA 99012. Kramer Funeral Home, Tekoa, WA is handling arrangements.

