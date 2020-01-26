Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois Marie Christensen (Hartling) BELYEA. View Sign Service Information BONNERS FERRY FUNERAL HOME, INC. - Bonners Ferry 6485 Harrison St. Bonners Ferry , ID 83805 (208)-267-2146 Send Flowers Obituary

BELYEA, Lois Marie (Hartling) Christensen (Age 78) Lois Marie (Hartling) Christensen Belyea, age 78, formerly of Spokane, and more recently of Eastport, Idaho, was born on July 26, 1941 and passed away January 11, 2020, after a hard-fought battle with cancer. She was preceded in death by her parents, Rev. Raymond L. Hartling and Ruth A. (Titterington) Hartling, Lois' deceased husband Larry E. Christensen and his son, Pat Christensen. She is survived by her husband, Clinton G. Belyea, at the home in Eastport, Idaho, her son John (Mistie) Livingston and stepson Michael (Renea) Christensen, all of Spokane, her sister Mary (Cliff) Barbre of Ephrata, Washington, brother Philip R. (Marilee) Hartling of Hacienda Heights, California, many beloved members of the Belyea Family, the Christensen Family, and numerous grandchildren. Lois was born in Crawfordsville, Indiana. The family moved to Missoula, Montana, and later to Spokane. After graduation from Lewis & Clark High School, Lois attended Northwest Christian University and received her B.A. degree from Eastern Washington University. In 1970 a son, John Kenneth Livingston, arrived in the home of Lois and Ward Livingston. They also welcomed into their home a foster daughter, Becky Hope, who has remained a part of Lois's extended family. As an accomplished office manager, Lois was employed by companies in Spokane and Portland, Oregon. Her most recent job was with Skyview Construction in Post Falls, ID. It was there that Lois and Clint met. They were married August 4, 2012, in Bonners Ferry, Idaho at St. Ann's Catholic Church. Wonderful friendships developed in her places of work and in groups like Epsilon Sigma Alpha sorority, River City Jaycees, and her churches. Such friendships remained close for years, and many continued until her death. We remember Lois as a gracious lady, who was often the "life of the party". She loved getting people together, had a beautiful smile, and an infectious laugh. We recall her Christian faith, both through her family tradition in the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) and her connection to Clint's Catholic Church tradition, which she also treasured. All friends and relatives are welcome to attend the Memorial Service at Country Homes Christian Church, 8415 N. Wall St., Spokane, WA. at 3:00 pm on Saturday, February 29, 2020. A reception will follow in the church Fellowship Hall. Lois is greatly missed, but she is free of the constraints of earth and is in the presence of her Lord. Family and friends are invited to sign Lois's book at

