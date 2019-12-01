|
MILLER, Lois Marie Lois Marie Miller was born on March 30, 1929 in Haven, Kansas. She married Dale Miller in 1946 and they were married 61 years when he preceded her in 2008. Lois passed away peacefully on November 15, 2019 at the Spokane Hospice House surrounded by her family. Lois was a career woman before her time but gave that up when children arrived in 1954. She spent her lifetime caring for her family. She supported numerous activities of children and grandchildren, sewed everyone's clothes and created crocheted masterful keepsakes for her family and friends. She is survived by daughter Debra Maxwell and son Greg Miller and his wife Lisa; grandson Tom Maxwell (Megan, Cora, and Wilder); granddaughter Emily Miller (Bryan, Chrystian, and Lilly); and grandson Nick Miller (Samantha and Cole). Our family thanks all who kindly cared for her --- Spokane Hospice House, Deaconess Medical Center 9t staff, Dr. Robert Hustrulid, "Doctor" Sonja Arganbright, Peggy Lengling, and Marciel Wright, the staff and residents of Harvard Park Retirement Community. At her request there will be no services. The family will privately honor her passing.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Dec. 1, 2019