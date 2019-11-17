SAUE, Lois Marie (Ost ) Lois Saue passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019 in Spokane, Washington at the age of 93. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Central Lutheran Church in Spokane with Rev. Gary Moore officiating. Lois Marie Ost was the second daughter of Harold Ivan Ost and Mabel Ardis (Bourne) Ost. She was born on February 22, 1926 and grew up on a farm in Chippewa County, Minnesota before her parents moved to Montevideo, Minnesota. She attended and graduated as salutatorian from Montevideo Central High School in 1944. In high school, she met her future husband, Gorden Palmer Saue. Lois and Gorden were married in The Methodist Church in Montevideo on January 14, 1945. Gorden served in the Army during World War II. Following his discharge, Lois and Gorden moved to Minneapolis so that Gorden could attend the University of Minnesota on the GI Bill. Their two children were born in Minneapolis: a son, Gregory Lee, and a daughter, Jacqueline Marie. After earning a B.S. degree in pharmacy, Gorden began his career as a pharmacist, eventually becoming a senior executive at a national pharmacy company. Over the course of his career, Lois and Gorden lived in various locations in the Midwest, Southeast and Mid-Atlantic before retiring to Ventura, California in 1981. In Ventura, both Lois and Gorden became licensed real estate agents and launched a successful second career selling real estate. When Gorden died in 2002, Lois moved to Spokane, Washington to be near her son and his family. At her death, she was living at the Riverview Lutheran Care Center in Spokane, where she had served for many years as the president of the Care Center Residents Association. Lois' sense of adventure and fun, her humor, her love of children, and her thoughtfulness and kindness endeared her to family and friends. Lois was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Gorden, and a sister, Ardis Borg. She is survived by her other sister, Marlis (Dale) Kvanli of Willmar, Minnesota; her children, Gregory (Lucinda) Saue of Medical Lake, Washington and Jacqueline Saue (William Birney) of Kensington, Maryland; three grandchildren, Ilse (Steve) McClary of Ventura, California, Gretchen Saue of Cheney, Washington and Kevin Birney of Washington, D.C.; and five great-grandchildren, Lauren Saue Fletcher of Cheney, Washington, and Ian, Dylan, Logan and Mason McClary of Ventura, California.
