BALKO, Lois Marline (Conley) (Age 80) August 23, 1938 - January 16, 2019 Lois Balko passed away with her husband (Curtis Paul Balko) on January 16, 2019. Lois was born and raised in Spokane, Washington and graduated from Marycliff High School in 1956. She was a devoted Air Force wife of 60 years, loving mother of four and grandmother to eleven. Lois and Curtis were married at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in 1960 and left Spokane in 1961, beginning a long life of traveling to many Air Force bases across the world starting in West Germany in 1961. Other stops were Sherman, Texas; Victorville, California; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Tacoma, Washington; Rome, Italy; Baldwinsville, New York; Walnut Creek, California and finally retiring with Curtis in Lincoln, California. They will be interred at Arlington Cemetery in Washington DC. at a later date.

