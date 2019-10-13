Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois Orr ZIBELL. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ZIBELL, Lois Orr Parkinson's disease put an early stop to my wonderful life and so I have a request for families and friends of those suffering from Parkinson's disease visit them as often as you can, it makes a huge positive difference in their remaining days. Since I was given the opportunity to author my obituary, I was born May 25, 1933 at home in Binyon, Montana, since the nearest hospital was 100 miles away. I grew up on the family farm but later moved to Spokane and was a proud graduate of Rogers High School. Together with husband of 64 years, Herman, we spent our entire marriage trying to make the world a better place to live for our children and others. Our activities are too numerous to mention. Herman preceded me in death three years ago and I am survived by my son Douglas, daughter Shirlene, one sister, some grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. I am so grateful for my daughter, Shirlene, who moved from Arizona back to Spokane to help care for me and visited me almost every day for the past two and a half years during my battle with Parkinson's disease. I also want to thank the wonderful, caring staff at Rockwood Hawthorne, and Dr. David Greeley of Spokane for helping me deal with my terminal diagnosis until my passing on (October 3, 2019). Finally, because most of my "true friends" predeceased me, I humbly request there be no funeral and , please, in lieu of flowers, make a donation in my name or your name to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, #800, Miami, FL 33131.

