Service Information New Tacoma Cemeteries, Funeral Home & Crematory 9212 Chambers Creek Rd. W. University Place , WA 98467 (253)-564-1311

In Loving Memory CREE, Lois Schafer (Age 95) Lois Schafer Cree, 95 years young, passed away quietly on August 6, 2019 at Rose Garden Estate in the hometown of Ritzville, WA. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on August 23, 2019 at the New Tacoma Cemeteries & Funeral Home, 9212 Chambers Creek Road W, University Place, WA and burial will follow at The New Tacoma Cemetery. Lois married her high school sweetheart Melvin Cree also from Ritzville. They raised three sons in Spokane, WA. A job transfer moved the family base to Browns Point (NE Tacoma) in the seventies and they continued to travel, entertain and enjoy their lives together until Melvin passed five years ago. Lois is survived by her three sons, Larry (Jane), Robert (Cheri), and Steve (Kathy), two granddaughters, Kimberly and Cynthia Cree, her brother Harry (Kathryn) Schafer, aunt Susan Metcalf, nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank son Robert Cree and his wife Cheri in Bellevue WA for all their work and caring to help mom in the years she spent in their home after dad passed. We also thank Rose Garden Estates employees and friends that helped her in her last year, Dr. Sackmann, nurses and hospice.

