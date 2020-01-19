Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LoisAnn A. (Nyreen) SCOFIELD. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SCOFIELD, LoisAnn A. (Nyreen) (Age 87) LoisAnn passed away January 2, 2020. She was born March 6, 1932, followed 15 minutes later by her twin brother Lowell Dean Nyreen in Portal, ND. She lived there until she was 12 when the family moved to Spokane. Here she met Darold Scofield while enjoying her favorite sport, roller-skating. They married June 5, 1950. She lived a life of service, donating blood, taking care of the elderly, and her greatest joy, Heal the Children. She is preceded in death by her husband Darold Scofield, parents; Gladys and Morris Nyreen, sister Joan Kapfer, and her brothers Lowell and Austin Nyreen. She is survived by her brother Mick (Gail) Nyreen, daughters Sandy (Bob) Glann, and Sheila (Ed) Naccarato, and son Martin Scofield, nine grandkids and 18 great-grandchildren. We would like to thank Fairwinds Assisted Living and Hospice of Spokane for the wonderful care our mother received.

