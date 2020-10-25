1/2
Lola Jane DOLPHIN
1927 - 2020
DOLPHIN, Lola Jane Lola was a lifelong resident of Spokane Valley born to Charles and Lottie Schureman in 1927, grad-uated from CVHS in 1945. Lola married Eugene Glorvigan in 1946, moved to Lake Almanor, CA where Gene was born in 1948. When the marriage didn't last, Lola and Gene moved back to Spokane Valley. In 1955 at a Saturday night dance, Wilford Dolphin asked her to dance, and after a short courtship they were married in 1956. Wil was a wood-shop teacher in the Spokane schools and Lola was a homemaker. In 1958 Nancy was born. Lola loved rocks, so on many road trips they would often pull over and stroll along creekbeds to pick up treasures. They attended Opportunity Presbyterian Church and Lola was always an active supporter in the classrooms for Gene and Nancy. With kids grown, Lola worked at the Crescent Warehouse. Wil was a Master's Swimmer so they took many road trips across the country, enjoying backroads to attend his competitions. Wil died suddenly in a car accident in 1997 but Lola wanted to continue to live in the house that she loved because it had so many memories of her wonderful life with Wil. She had an independent, stubborn streak determined to live in that house until the end which she did. She loved the four seasons, working in her flowerbeds and taking road trips to see the beauty of our Pacific Northwest. Her granddaughter, Kelsy took up scrapbooking and organized all Lola's photos over the years into 20+ scrapbooks which Lola loved looking through, rekindling memories. Lola was preceded in death, by her parents, her husbands Eugene and Wil, and her son Gene. She is survived by her daughter Nancy (Terry) Shatto; grandchildren Andy (Georgetta), Ian, Kelsy; great-grandson Andrew; sisters-in-law Ilene Schureman and Gwen Rawlings, many nieces, nephews and cousins. Since we are unable to hold a memorial service this year, we will just be having a private family burial. We ask that you make donations to the charity of your choice or to Opportunity Presbyterian Church in Lola's memory. Lola was always very sweet, gracious and kind she will be missed by all who loved her.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
