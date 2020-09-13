JOLLY, Lola Jane (Age 90) Lola Jane Jolly, 90 years young, passed away at the Schneidmiller Hospice House of North Idaho on August 31, 2020. Lola was born on February 22, 1930, in Petaluma, California to Paul and Myrtle Bryan. She was raised in Fort Bragg, California and attended UC Berkeley where she met her husband of nearly 50 years, Bill Jolly. Bill passed away in 2001. Lola lived in Long Beach, Fullerton, Prescott, Arizona, Laguna Woods, and most recently she had moved to Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. Lola is survived by her four children: Mark Jolly, Jyll Rankin, Janet Morello, and Paula Amaya; her two sons-in-law and daughter-in-law, Rob Morello, Arnold Amaya, Tham Jolly were dear to her heart. Lola loved being a grandparent to her eight grandchildren: Trevor (and his wife, Siri), Nic (and his wife, Monica), Chase, Connor, Billy, Sammy, Megan, and Robert. In addition, she loved her four great-grandchildren: Levi, Ayla, Kyden, and Kinsley. Lola never turned down playing a good competitive card game, whether it was gin rummy, cribbage, or bridge. She loved playing cards. Bridge was her passion and she recently earned the status of Silver Life Master in ACBL. During the last few months, Lola played hours of on-line bridge keeping her skills sharp. Lola and Bill traveled a great deal around the world with friends and recently she cited her favorite trip of all time as the Panama Canal. Throughout the years, Lola gave back to the community through her volunteer work in multiple charitable organizations, PTA boards, and her children's sports leagues. Lola was instrumental in establishing the Fullerton Community Preschool. We love you, Mom-Grandma! We will miss your fiery red hair, competitive card-playing spirit and contagious smile! There will be a virtual celebration of Lola's life in the future. If you would like to take part or receive the video link to her photos, send an email to: JJPMorello@gmail.com. The family would like to express our thanks for the wonderful compassionate care she received in her final days from the Schneidmiller House. If desired, friends may make memorial contributions in Lola's honor to the Schneidmiller House: www.hospiceofnorthidaho.org
.