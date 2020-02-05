Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lolabelle ROLOFF. View Sign Service Information Heritage Funeral & Cremation 508 North Government Way Spokane , WA 99224 (509)-838-8900 Memorial service 1:00 PM Lidgerwood Presbyterian Church 4449 N. Nevada Spokane , WA View Map Memorial Gathering Following Services Lidgerwood Presbyterian Church 4449 N. Nevada Spokane , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

ROLOFF, Lolabelle Lolabelle Roloff began her final journey in life, departing on January 30, 2020, knowing that her Lord and Savior had punched her ticket to Heaven. Lolabelle Louise Shivley's journeys began from Diamond Lake, Wash. with her birth on February 15, 1925. Wedded to Gus Roloff in 1949, their home in the West Plains would be shared by his two children from a previous marriage, Ronny and Sharon, then in time they would bring into the world sons James in 1949 and Dale in 1951, a daughter Betty in 1955, and a son Norman in 1961. After Gus Roloff died in 1979, she later moved into the city of Spokane for the remainder of her life. Lolabelle was preceded in death by her parents Erl and Minnie Shivley, her brother Bob, her husband Gus and son James, stepdaughter Sharon and her husband Dave McLellan, and daughters-in-law Betty Chapman Roloff (Dale) and Shannon Cotes Roloff (Norman.) Surviving are her brother Glen Shivley in Walla Walla, Wash.; sister-in-law Donna Roloff in Spokane; stepson Ronald Roloff and wife Marilyn in Odessa, Texas, son Dale Roloff, Spokane, daughter Betty Lacrosse, Buckley, Wash., and son Norman Roloff and his fiancée Vickie Amstutz, Cheney. Also surviving are numerous cousins, nieces and nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, and a host of friends and neighbors. A memorial service/celebration of life will be hosted by her church family at Lidgerwood Presbyterian Church, 4449 N. Nevada in Spokane at 1 pm on Saturday, February 8th, with a reception to follow there. Interment will be at Fairmount Memorial Park in Spokane at a yet-to-be determined date.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 5, 2020

