GROSS, Lonnie Drew Lonnie Drew Gross passed away July 21st, 2019 in Spokane, WA. Lonnie was born in Spokane, WA June 30th, 1959. Lonnie graduated high school from Gonzaga Prep in 1978 and studied business at Spokane Community Col-lege. Lonnie was fortunate to explore many different jobs in his younger years, as a bank teller, Childrens hospital in Seattle, WA, Playfair Race Course and as TSA security at Spokane International Airport. Lonnie moved back to Seattle, WA, in 2000 after his mother, Barbara, passed away to live closer to his niece, Tamera and her son Dimetri, and then returned to Spokane in 2016. Lonnie had a real love for animals and a real passion for horses. One of Lonnie's favorite past times was studying and watching horse racing, including betting a little on them. Lonnie's favorite holiday was Halloween, watching scary movies and enjoying board and card games. Lonnie's cat, Morgan, brought him a lot of joy and company, and she'll be lost without him. Lonnie is survived by his brother Donald Gross and his wife Sam Gross, nieces Dawn Marie, Tamera, Jenny and his Godson Dimetri, his aunts Dorothy and Deloris and several cousins. A Viewing is scheduled for Friday, August 2nd at Hennessey Valley Funeral Home & Crematory from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with the Funeral Service scheduled for Saturday, August 3rd , 1:00 p.m. at Pines Cemetery Mausoleum, 1402 South Pines Rd., Spokane Valley. To share your memories of Lonnie and leave condolences for the family, visit

