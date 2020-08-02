KRAUSS, Lora Arlene (Rhodes) Lora Arlene (Rhodes) Krauss passed away in Spokane, Washington, on Thursday, 30 July at the age of 70. Lora was born in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, on November 17, 1949. She graduated from Coeur d'Alene High School in 1968 and from Eastern Washington State College in 1972 with a degree in education. After her graduation, she worked for the Spokane Library. In the 1980s, she helped her husband Theodore (Ted) Krauss run a successful cable television company, and in 1993, she started and was the president of a trophy ribbon business, 4-K Ribbons and Awards, which she owned and operated along with Ted for 22 years. Lora's true passion was volunteering for a variety of community organizations such as Camp Fire Boys and Girls, 4-H, and Backcountry Horseman. She loved spending time teaching kids about the outdoors and outdoor skills. Whenever able, Lora would combine these talents with her love of horses, and she enjoyed backcountry horse packing trips with her husband and friends. She was always up for a good trip or adventure. Lora is survived by her children, Corinne Evalta Brevik and Kevin Alan Krauss; three grandchildren, Carter Michael Krauss, Alexander Jin-wu Krauss, and Theodore Raymond Brevik; a niece, Deborah Lin Sorenson; and a nephew, John Walter Krauss. She is preceded in death by her husband, her father, Harold M. Rhodes, and her mother, Wacele (Wooster) Rhodes. For details on a Celebration of Life event, please go to https://www.signupgenius.com/go/LKRAUSS
