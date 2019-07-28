Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Loraine (Schuster) ASHLEY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ASHLEY, Loraine (Schuster) Our beloved Loraine passed away peacefully on July 19, 2019. Born to William and Marjorie Schuster on July 26, 1924, Loraine was the middle of three sisters. She graduated from North Central High School and acquired a disciplined work ethic while working at the family grocery store. She went on to hold a variety of clerical and secretarial jobs around the Spokane area. As the sole provider for her three children, Loraine spent her life balancing the needs of work with the needs of her family. In a time when being a single parent was not the norm, Loraine made it work. She kept food on the table, a roof over their heads, and made sure her kids knew they were treasured. Loraine loved to sing. Family functions weren't complete until she was standing at the piano singing hymns and popular songs while her sister, Arlene played along and sang harmony. The Schuster Sisters became a recognized duo at local events. Nothing was more important to Loraine than her family. Sunday dinner gatherings would often include her parents, her sisters, her children and her nieces and nephews. In later years, Loraine enjoyed helping the people around her at Lilac Plaza and Royal Park. She was the happiest when she could do for others. Loraine is survived by her daughter, Gayla Schilling; her sister, Janet (Art) Pagnotta; her grandchildren, Lisa (Troy) DeLatte, Jeff Schilling, Chris James, Cory (Lena) James, Marquis (Allison) Ashley, Sheena (Josh) Hagel, Jade (Matt) Stanley, Brent Ashley, and Trevor Ashley as well as numerous great-and great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, her sister Arlene, and her sons Thomas Ashley and Larry Ashley. Her family wants to thank the staff at Royal Park and Horizon Hospice. Their care and kindness went beyond expectations. Their support and assistance allowed the family to really be present for her last days. A graveside memorial service will be held on Monday, July 29 at 10:30 AM at Greenwood Memorial Terrace. A procession of cars will leave the Greenwood offices at 10:15 and proceed to the grave site. A reception will follow at Heritage Funeral & Cremation across the street. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Horizon Hospice.

ASHLEY, Loraine (Schuster) Our beloved Loraine passed away peacefully on July 19, 2019. Born to William and Marjorie Schuster on July 26, 1924, Loraine was the middle of three sisters. She graduated from North Central High School and acquired a disciplined work ethic while working at the family grocery store. She went on to hold a variety of clerical and secretarial jobs around the Spokane area. As the sole provider for her three children, Loraine spent her life balancing the needs of work with the needs of her family. In a time when being a single parent was not the norm, Loraine made it work. She kept food on the table, a roof over their heads, and made sure her kids knew they were treasured. Loraine loved to sing. Family functions weren't complete until she was standing at the piano singing hymns and popular songs while her sister, Arlene played along and sang harmony. The Schuster Sisters became a recognized duo at local events. Nothing was more important to Loraine than her family. Sunday dinner gatherings would often include her parents, her sisters, her children and her nieces and nephews. In later years, Loraine enjoyed helping the people around her at Lilac Plaza and Royal Park. She was the happiest when she could do for others. Loraine is survived by her daughter, Gayla Schilling; her sister, Janet (Art) Pagnotta; her grandchildren, Lisa (Troy) DeLatte, Jeff Schilling, Chris James, Cory (Lena) James, Marquis (Allison) Ashley, Sheena (Josh) Hagel, Jade (Matt) Stanley, Brent Ashley, and Trevor Ashley as well as numerous great-and great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, her sister Arlene, and her sons Thomas Ashley and Larry Ashley. Her family wants to thank the staff at Royal Park and Horizon Hospice. Their care and kindness went beyond expectations. Their support and assistance allowed the family to really be present for her last days. A graveside memorial service will be held on Monday, July 29 at 10:30 AM at Greenwood Memorial Terrace. A procession of cars will leave the Greenwood offices at 10:15 and proceed to the grave site. A reception will follow at Heritage Funeral & Cremation across the street. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Horizon Hospice. Published in Spokesman-Review on July 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close