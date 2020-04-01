Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Loraine E. SCAGGS. View Sign Service Information Bruning Funeral Home - Colfax 109 North Mill Street Colfax , WA 99111 (509)-397-3406 Visitation 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM Bruning Funeral Home - Colfax 109 North Mill Street Colfax , WA 99111 View Map Visitation 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM Bruning Funeral Home - Colfax 109 North Mill Street Colfax , WA 99111 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

SCAGGS, Loraine E. (Age 86) Loraine E. Scaggs, 86, a longtime Dusty and Colfax area resident passed away March 29, 2020 at Whitman Health and Rehabilitation Center in Colfax, WA. Private family graveside services will be held at the Dusty Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held at Bruning Funeral Home in Colfax on Wednesday and Thursday from 9 AM to 5 PM. Loraine was born February 8, 1934 in Colfax, WA to Albert and Bertha (Ottmar) Broeckel. She grew up in Dusty and attended school in LaCrosse where she graduated from high school. Following graduation Loraine moved to California where she attended Dental Hygiene School, receiving her associate degree. She returned to Dusty and on April 30, 1955 married Les Scaggs. They moved to Spokane for a time until returning to the family farm in 1959. Together they ran the farm until retirement. Following Les' death in 1993, Loraine moved to Colfax. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who always put her family first. She and Les loved to travel, spending many hours in their motorhome, traveling throughout the states. Loraine loved being a mother and always was willing to raise area foster children. She loved basketball, always cheering for her favorite teams. Loraine is survived by her daughter Laurie (Bill) Pitt of Las Vegas, NV; three sons Loren Scaggs of Dusty, WA; Larry (Karen) Scaggs of Tehachapi, CA; Lindsay Scaggs of Parker, CO and her two grandsons Dallas and Dalton Scaggs. In addition to her husband she was preceded in death by her parents and a brother Harold Broeckel. Memorial donations can be made to the Dusty Cemetery or the Country Bible Church. Bruning Funeral Home of Colfax, WA has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to

