HORGAN, Lorell Marice (Edwards) (Age 87) November 11, 1932 - April 16, 2020 Lorell Marice (Edwards) Horgan entered the presence of Jesus April 16, 2020 after living with congestive heart failure for 25 years. Lorell was born to Leonard and Elsa Edwards, November 11, 1932 in Chicago, IL. She began her spiritual journey when her family began to attend Midwest Bible Church in Chicago under the teaching of Pastor Torry Johnson who also began the Youth for Christ Ministry. Lorell attended Milwaukie Bible Institute where she met Pastor Jerry Horgan. They married in 1954 and the two embarked on a tag team that touched the lives of many throughout the decades. They served in five churches together: Chicago, IL, Omaha, NE, Lombard, IL, and Park Ridge, IL. The family settled in 1975 here in Spokane, WA where Jerry pastored at the Berean Bible Church until his death in 1997. Lorell was involved in the AWANA program for many of the earlier years. She continued teaching Bible classes, working at the information center, and organizing many little hospitality groups including her "Sunday Sisters" right up to her homegoing. Along with five children came 13 grandchildren and seven great- grandchildren. Lorell thoroughly enjoyed attending many music and dance events as well as basketball, baseball, soccer and football games over the years. She organized meaningful Messianic Bar Mitzvah celebrations for her grandkids. We loved her rueben sandwiches! Besides a twinkle in her eye, one of Lorell's strengths was to always notice the person in a group who was quiet, uncomfortable or just needed a friend. This quality was passed on to all five children. She was very practical, independent, humorous and fiesty. All of this was seasoned with a strong relationship with God and a knowledge of the Bible. Those who met her in heaven were her parents; Leonard and Elsa Edwards, brother; Lowell Edwards, husband; Jerry Horgan and former son-in-law; Marcel Martinez. Those who will miss her here on earth are her children: Cheryl Martinez, Tim (Liz) Horgan, Jim (Leann) Horgan, Layne (Rae Lee) Horgan, Dawn (Patrick) Cunningham .. and her grandchildren: TJ (Nicole) Horgan, Blake (Katie) Horgan, Kelly Montes (Israel), Kent Horgan, Alex (Rodolfo) Landeros, Gabe Martinez, Chelsah Martinez-Smith (Justin), Ari Martinez, Josiah Cunningham, Mariah Cunningham, Micah Cunningham, Aliyah Cunningham, Isaiah Cunningham...and her great grandkids: Ian and Eli Horgan, Willow Martinez-Smith, Harper and Hudson Horgan, Azael and Yelitza Montez. We are hoping to have a big celebration at the Berean Church when the Covid19 pandemic clears and Layne and Rae Lee can travel safely here from South Korea. Stay Tuned.

HORGAN, Lorell Marice (Edwards) (Age 87) November 11, 1932 - April 16, 2020

