PEDERSON, Lorelle Marjorie (Humbert) Lorelle Marjorie (Humbert) Pederson of Spokane, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, October 27, 2019 at the age of 88. Lorelle was born in Spokane on January 2, 1931 to John Andrew Humbert and Ida Olive (Tow) Humbert. She was the youngest of four children. The family moved to the Spokane Valley after the death of her father, John Andrew, Lorelle being only 5 years old at the time. She attended Opportunity Elementary and graduated from Central Valley High School class of 1949. After high school, she attended Holy Names Academy. Lorelle married Jack Roland Pederson on March 8, 1951 and lived in Bremerton Washington for some time before moving to Lincoln County, Washington where Jack worked on his Uncle's farm. Lorelle and Jack became proud parents of a daughter, Kay, and later a son, Brad. She was very much loved and was devoted to her family. Lorelle loved to cook, garden, paint, sing, play cards and strived to make things better. She had a great sense of humor. She always enjoyed hearing and telling a good joke or funny story. Lorelle is preceded in death by her husband, Jack Roland Pederson, her daughter, Kay (Pederson) Fredericks, her parents, John and Ida Humbert, her sisters, Jeanette Aldena (Humbert) Showalter, Emma Elaine (Humbert) Showalter, Theda Olive (Humbert) Radika, and brother John Jacob Humbert. She is survived by her son Brad Pederson and wife Anita, granddaughter Sarah Mae (Pederson) Byeman, and grandsons Eric Ivar Pederson, Jack Daniel Pederson, Tor Michael Fredericks, her 7 great-grandchildren, Elisabeth, Emily, Curtis, Roland, Emma, Mason, and Owen, as well as several nieces and nephews. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Holman Gardens 12912 E. 12th Spokane Valley at 1:30 PM. If desired, donations in her memory may be made to her favorite charity, Union Gospel Mission, 1224 E. Trent, Spokane, Washington.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Nov. 10, 2019