ROBINSON, Loren Edward "Bud" Loren Edward (Bud) Robinson passed away quietly and peacefully on July 25, 2020 at his home in Spokane Valley. He was 93 years old. Bud was born in Priest River, ID on October 14, 1926 to Harold and Chloe Robinson. He was the second of two boys. Bud spent the first eight years of his life in Cusick, WA before spending a year in Moscow, ID. Harold worked in the meat industry as a butcher and would move the family to Priest River where he and Chloe would spend the rest of their lives. Bud graduated from Priest River High School in 1944 and immediately joined the Navy Air Corps. After 18 months of intensive training he became a tail gunner at the end of WWII. In 1946 Bud enrolled at the University of Idaho and graduated four years later with a degree in Forestry. He worked in the logging industry until 1964 when he started his own land development company. In 1956, Bud married Virginia Hagel who would be his wife for over 61 years. They would move around a bit before settling in Spokane Valley where they would raise three children. Bud had lots of hobbies including coaching basketball, driving his antique cars, working in his yard and walking Bloomsday. Another hobby of his was writing. He wrote his first 28 books in the late eighties called "Escape of the Aliens." All but two of these were audio books and he also wrote a few short stories. He loved to mix fiction with reality and come up with "what if" scenarios. He is preceded in death by his wife Ginny, parents and his brother Gene. He is survived by his sons Jeff and Brian and his daughter Linda Scanlon, along with five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and many nephews and nieces. He lived life to the fullest and was loved by all. We will miss him dearly. The Funeral Service is scheduled August 15, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Hazen & Jaeger Valley Funeral Home, 1306 N. Pines Rd., Spokane Valley, WA 99206. Graveside is August 18, 2020 at 11:00 am at Evergreen Cemetery in Priest River, ID.



