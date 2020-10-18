1/1
Loren R. HALLETT
HALLETT, Loren R. (Age 75) Loren R. Hallett, age 75, passed away in his home in Cedar Park, TX, from pancreatic cancer. Loren was born and raised in Spokane, WA. He graduated from Lewis and Clark high school and Eastern Washington University. He spent his career as a social worker for Washington State DSHS. Loren was a kind and generous manalways putting family first. He moved to Texas in 2012 to be with his children and grandchildren. He will be greatly missed. Loren is survived by his wife of 51 years, Karen, sons Drew and Jeff (Shannon), grandchildren Emma, Luke and Joe, brothers Cy, Tom, and Craig and numerous cousins. A memorial will take place at a later date. A special thanks to Three Oaks Hospice for their exceptional care of Loren.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Oct. 18, 2020.
