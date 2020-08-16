1/2
Loretha B. HITCHCOCK
1913 - 2020
HITCHCOCK, Loretha B. October 4, 1913 August 9, 2020 Mom was born in Foster, Nebraska on a farm ranch and grew up chasing cows and fixing fences. She married Wayne Howard in 1934 and they had four children; Elaine, Loretha "Tudie", Wayne, and Charlie. Loretha had one brother; Gadis and four sisters; Wilma, Elizabeth, Cinnie, and Helen. Mom was preceded in death by Wayne Howard Sr. and all of her siblings, her daughter Elaine and three grandsons. Later, she married Theron Hitchcock (deceased). She has 13 grandchildren, 21 great- grandchildren, 17 great-great-grandchildren, and two great-great- great-grandchildren. The Funeral Service is for family only due to the covid pandemic. Please no flowers.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thornhill Valley Chapel
1400 South Pines Road
Spokane Valley, WA 99206
5099242211
