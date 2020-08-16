HITCHCOCK, Loretha B. October 4, 1913 August 9, 2020 Mom was born in Foster, Nebraska on a farm ranch and grew up chasing cows and fixing fences. She married Wayne Howard in 1934 and they had four children; Elaine, Loretha "Tudie", Wayne, and Charlie. Loretha had one brother; Gadis and four sisters; Wilma, Elizabeth, Cinnie, and Helen. Mom was preceded in death by Wayne Howard Sr. and all of her siblings, her daughter Elaine and three grandsons. Later, she married Theron Hitchcock (deceased). She has 13 grandchildren, 21 great- grandchildren, 17 great-great-grandchildren, and two great-great- great-grandchildren. The Funeral Service is for family only due to the covid pandemic. Please no flowers.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store