KAPLAN, Loretta Gene (Age 90) October 22, 1929 - July 9, 2020 Preceded in death by her parents Alexander and Bertha Fiechtner, and her husband Carroll Kenneth Kaplan. Survived by her three sons Guy (Enola), Kim, Ward, grandchildren Kelli Lyn, Brent, Joshua, Andrew, Meaghan, Joel and great-granddaughter Paige. Moved to Medical Lake In 1949 where she lived in the same house until her death as was her wish. Mom was a stay at home mother, part-time postal delivery lady and in March 1976 became the proud owner, along with her husband, Carroll, of the Village Supply Hardware Store in Medical Lake which is now operated by Guy and Kim. Mom loved to garden in the early years and kept that garden for many years, which her children and grandchildren enjoyed working along her side. She loved her family and was never to busy to lend an ear. Mom had a strong faith in the Lord. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church In Medical Lake. She assisted for many years with Sunday School and summer vacation bible school. She was a member of the quilting group and for many years assisted with the twice yearly bazaar with the ladies of the church. Mom never liked the limelight but always had time for a chat and a smile. Hug and love your loved ones every day. As Mom always said........."Remember to say your prayers". Due to the current gathering restrictions, we will be holding a memorial at a later date.



