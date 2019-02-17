Obituary Guest Book View Sign

KILGORE, Loretta (Age 80) Loretta Kilgore beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away suddenly on February 11th, 2019 at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane, Washington after suffering a massive stroke. Loretta was born on November 29th, 1938 as the only child of her parents Willard and Afton Moore. After growing up and attending high school in Idaho Falls, Idaho, Loretta went on to attend the University of Idaho. It was there that she met her first husband, Ron Franklin. After college, Loretta and Ron relocated to Coeur d'Alene, Idaho and later to Spokane, Washington where they raised their family of two children. From humble beginnings working at Berg's Junior Shoes, Loretta would go on to earn her Master's Degree from Eastern Washington State College (now Eastern Washington University) in 1977. Loretta began her career in education by teaching at Spokane Community College in 1973. She taught there for 31 years before retiring in 2004. In 1983, Loretta married her second husband Norman Kilgore. Together, Loretta and Norm pursued two of their shared passions; world travel and Gonzaga Men's basketball. Visitors could always count on some Zags spirit while visiting them in their apartment overlooking Spokane Falls and the iconic Monroe Street Bridge in downtown Spokane. After the death of her father in 1997, Loretta served as a loving caregiver to her mother until her passing in 2013. During their 33 year marriage, Loretta was fiercely devoted to Norm and was his primary caregiver in the later years of their marriage until he passed away in 2015. Since 2015, Loretta has spent her time meeting up with her numerous friends, keeping up with her children and grandchildren, traveling, and most importantly cheering on the Zags! Loretta is survived by her two children from her first marriage: Rhonda Johnson (spouse Allen), and Douglas Franklin (spouse Teresa); three grandchildren; Gavin Johnson, Lauryl Johnson, and Shannon Johnson; and seven stepchildren from her marriage to Norm. A viewing will take place on Thursday, February 21st from 9am-12pm and services will be held Thursday, February 21st at 12:30pm at Heritage Funeral Home, 508 North Government Way, Spokane, WA. Please wear any Gonzaga gear or colors you may have. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a .

