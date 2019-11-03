|
OTTESON, Loretta (Age 91) Loretta Otteson of Spokane Valley passed into eternity on October 30, 2019 after a long illness. She was born May 9, 1928 in Parkston, South Dakota, first of three daughters of Otto and Clara (Uttecht) Winter. Loretta's childhood was spent in a hard-working, close-knit farming community. She attended Black Hills Teachers College, taught in a one-room schoolhouse, married the late Alf Otteson, moved to Minneapolis, where their two sons were born, then to Spokane Valley, WA. After the marriage ended, Loretta went back to school, studied computer programming, and worked many years as an underwriter for Aetna. Loretta greatly loved and was loved by many: her sons and their families, sisters, cousins, nieces, nephews, and many good friends. She was a woman of faith and a devoted member of Redeemer Lutheran Church. She was an avid and skilled gardener, loved animals, especially cats, studied drawing and illustration, and liked a good game of cards, reading, and walking in the outdoors. Loretta is survived by sons Gary (Sarah) and Rick (Laurie) Otteson, seven grandchildren and many great-grandchildren as well as nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. Preceding her in death are her parents, stepfather Nels Albin, and sisters Jane Miller Cayton and Arlene Albin. Many friends and kinfolk were there for Loretta when she was ill, and many caregivers went the extra mile: Thank you! Special mention to granddaughters Amy, Taylor, and Angelia who, along with many others, were always loving and helpful. Loretta died surrounded by family and friends, and she was very much Loretta to her last day: faithful, brave, humorous and loving. Services will be at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 3606 Schafer Rd., Spokane Valley, WA, Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 11:00 am (Viewing at 9:30 am) with a luncheon following, then burial at Pines Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Spokane Humane Society or a .
Published in Spokesman-Review on Nov. 3, 2019