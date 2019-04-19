Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Loretta Piper BEST. View Sign

BEST, Loretta Piper Loretta Piper Best left this world on April 16, 2019. Born and raised in the Harrison, Idaho area, Loretta spent her last years at Creekside Inn Memory Care in Coeur d'Alene and her last days at Schneidmiller Hospice House. She leaves behind her husband, Glenn Best of Spokane and his children Frank, Glenna, and Connie, as well as their families. Loretta also leaves behind her five children, Lonnie Kraack, Kathy Kahn, Terry Kraack, Tim Kraack, Wendy Jones, and their families. Glenn and Loret have shared nineteen grandchildren and thirty-two great-grandchildren. Loret's brother Glenn Piper of Ashland, Oregon also survives her. No formal services will be held. ENGLISH FUNERAL CHAPEL, Coeur d'Alene, ID

