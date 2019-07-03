SCOTT, Lorna Irene (Age 72) Lorna Irene (Johansen) Scott was born August 11, 1946 in Malad, ID to Marvin and Irene Johansen. She passed away in the loving care of family and Hospice of Spokane in the wee hours of June 21, 2019. Lorna was a master party planner who believed "the more the merrier" and wouldn't hesitate to add one (or more) last minute guests to any gathering. She left us each a unique and special gift of love and memories to treasure. Whether it be advice, china and linens or a borrowed outfit for a special occasion, Lorna was always ready to lend a hand to her expansive family. She was an avid painter and shared her gift with family and friends. Lorna was predeceased by her parents and sister, Mary McKinney. Her love and warmth will be missed by her husband of 53 years, Ken Scott, daughter Lorie Arnold (Shannon Meagher), son Will Scott (Karice Scott), granddaughter, Alexandra Arnold (Matt Oehlert), great grandchildren, Adelyn and Mavrick, sister, Marvene (Mark) Ross and brother, Don Johansen. Her 12 nieces and nephews and 31 great-nieces and nephews and 25 great-great-nieces and nephews will miss their "Auntie". A Celebration of Life will be held at the family home on July 20, 2019 from 2 pm 6pm. Her warm and welcoming heart will always be with us. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Spokane. Published in Spokesman-Review from July 3 to July 7, 2019