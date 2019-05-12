Guest Book View Sign Service Information Sherman-Campbell Funeral & Cremation Services 423 W. 2nd Street PO Box 809 Newport , WA 99156 (509)-447-3118 Send Flowers Obituary

HUNT, Lorna Margaret (Oscarson) Lorna Margaret Oscarson Hunt passed away suddenly April 30, 2019. She was born in Ione, WA to John and Beda Oscarson in their home on January 19, 1937, the tenth of thirteen children. Her parents had immigrated from Sweden in 1922 with her two oldest siblings. She survived rheumatic fever as a child and graduated from Newport High School in 1955. That year she was crowned Miss Newport and was present for the opening ceremony of Albeni Falls Dam. She married her husband, Donald Hunt, in 1957. After the birth of their first son they moved to Spokane where he began training as an electrician. In 1972, they relocated to Diamond Lake with their five boys, where they lived for many happy years enjoying the lake with family and friends. Lorna worked for the Pend Oreille Public Utility District and assisted in the operation of Anchor Sales. Later she worked for Pend Oreille Bank. After leaving the bank, Lorna and Don built, developed, and operated Diamond Lake Mini Storage until the mid-2000s. All five of their sons are graduates of Newport High School. She supported her sons in all their many athletic activities including baseball, basketball, wrestling and football. She was an excellent cook and baker, a talented quilter, and was very proud of her Swedish heritage. She was an avid yard saler and spent many weekends looking for treasures. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Beda Oscarson, siblings Ron Oscarson, Oscar Oscarson, Doris Snow, Mary Ann Ziegler, Ralph Oscarson, and Alden Oscarson. She is survived by her husband, Don; and her sons, Corey (Ellen) Hunt of Newberry, SC, Bruce Hunt of Newport, WA, Karl Hunt of Spokane, WA, Chris (Shari) Hunt of Kootenai, ID, and Scott (Kelly) Hunt of Normandy Park, WA. She is survived by grandchildren Savannah (Green), Lily, and Hayley of SC; Ashley (Burkey), Richele (Taylor), and Spencer of Newport WA; Ryan and Brandon of Spokane, WA; Justin and Dylan of Kootenai, ID; Regan and Anders of Normandy Park, WA; as well nine great-grandchildren. She is survived by six siblings, Roy Oscarson, Ed Oscarson, Astrid Lucas, John Oscarson, Nina Simpson, and Alice Owen. Her memorial service was held Monday, May 6, 2019 at Sherman-Campbell Funeral Home. The family would like to thank everyone who has reached out to them and are appreciative of all the love and support. SHERMAN-CAMPBELL FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES in NEWPORT is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at

