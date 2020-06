ALLEN, Lorraine Our beloved Lorraine went to be with the Lord on June 2, 2020. She leaves behind two sisters Marlene Heffley and Mary Olson and numerous neices and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband John Allen. Her parents Francis and Letty Seifert. Brothers Frank, Lewis and Leo and her sister Ella. She will be missed dearly. A service will be held at a later date.



