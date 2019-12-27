Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lorraine E. WELSFORD. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WELSFORD, Lorraine E. (Age 91) Entered into rest December 22, 2019, Lorraine was born on August 6, 1928 in Queens Village, Long Island, NY. She graduated from St Agnes Catholic High School in Rockville Centre, NY where she participated in the horseback riding club, swimming club and dance committee. After graduation she was hired from her class to work for Sullivan and Schooly Law Firm in Rockville Centre as a Stenographer /Typist/ Receptionist. She met her future husband, John, at the Post Office there when she mailed letters for clients. They married in 1947. They later moved to Spokane, WA after visiting some relatives over two summers.With raising eight children she later got a job at the Spokane Post Office. She started out as a Postal Clerk and worked her way up to administration. Mom and Dad were married for 61 years and were very devout practicing Catholics. She is survived by daughters Ann Beck (Joe), and Lori Wirtz (Bob), and sons: Jim Welsford, Chuck Welsford, Tom Welsford and Bill Welsford. Preceded in death were her husband John, son John Jr, and daughter Mary Eberhart. Rosary is at 3:00PM Sunday, December 29th and the Funeral is at 11:00 AM Monday, December 30th both at Assumption Parish, 3624 W. Indian Trail Rd., Spokane, WA 99208.

