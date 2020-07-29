LaBRECQUE, Lorraine Edith September 16, 1933 - June 29, 2020 Lorraine Edith (Kiehn) LaBrecque was a loving and devoted mother of two, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend who went to be with our Heavenly Father on June 29, 2020 at the age of 86 in Spokane, WA, surrounded by her loving family. Lorraine was born in Oakland, California to Henry Charles Kiehn and Bertha Rose (Massoz) Kiehn. She was one of nine children. Most of the family moved from California to Spokane in the early 1940's to settle in the Hillard neighborhood. Lorraine attended St. Patrick's grade school and graduated from Mary Cliff High School in 1950. Lorraine was always an excellent student, which helped her secure a job at Sacred Heart Hospital Pharmacy after graduation. Lorraine married Donald Louis LaBrecque, of Westfield MA, in the summer of 1953 and subsequently divorced in the summer of 1988. Most of Larraine's career was spent at McKesson & Robbins, a pharmaceutical warehouse in the Spokane Valley, where she was able to Retire from in 1996. Lorraine had volunteered over the years at the Catholic Diocese and Big Brothers & Sister organizations. Lorraine's presence was undeniable. She would light up any room when she entered and taught her family that there is always room in your heart to make another person smile, always making friends wherever she went. Lorraine was an exceptional mother, grandmother and devoted catholic. She tirelessly provided support and love for her family; it was who she was. Lorraine is survived by her two adopted children: Donald E. (Michelle Mildes) LaBrecque and Michelle M. (Wayne) Hammon, and her sisters: Rose B. Evans (Baltimore, MD) and Florence M. Wright (Bloomington, MN); brothers, Albert (Joe) Kiehn of Spokane, Thomas D. Kiehn (Sacramento, CA); two grandchildren: Samantha R. Hammon and Mitchell S. Hammon, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bertha and Henry C. Kiehn and sisters, Mary L. McDonald, Helen Farnham, Marie A. Krogh and Theresa A. McKay. She will be missed by all and you will forever be in our heart. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12:30 pm, Friday, July 31, 2020, at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 515 W. St. Thomas More Way, Spokane, Washington. Mom, we will love you forever and always. We ask that you please take precautions of the COVID and wear your mask. Online tributes may be made at www.holycrossofspokane.org
.