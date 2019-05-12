Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lorraine F. LaVALLE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LaVALLE, Lorraine F. (Age 93) It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our mother Lorraine on May 7, 2019. Preceded in death by her loving husband, Donald and survived by her three children, Larry, Bonnie and Alan, as well as many nieces, nephews and grandchildren. Lorraine impressed everyone with her great work ethic in a wide variety of jobs throughout her life, but often talked radiantly about her employment as a printer, putting together catalogs for the Grange Wholesale Co. All who knew her became familiar with her generosity, willingness to help others, and of course we all remember how difficult it was to give her anything, it just wasn't in her nature to receive a gift, but only to give to others. She will be greatly missed here, but we know she is in the Heavenly realm now. Services will be held Friday, May 17th at Fairmount Memorial Park, 5200 W. Wellesley Ave. with viewing at 11:30am at Sunset Chapel followed by a graveside ceremony at 12:30am.

