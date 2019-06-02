FROSTAD, Lorraine Helen (Burge) The Best is Yet to Be Lorraine Helen (Burge) Frostad passed away at home in her sleep, May 14. She was 81 years of age. Lorraine was born in Twisp, WA, in 1937 and was known by her family and friends as "sis". She graduated high school at the age of 17 from Ellensburg, WA and married her sweetheart, John C Frostad shortly after. They spend 62 years together before losing him in 2017. Lorraine was the mother of three: Heidi Helen (Frostad) Spell, (LA), Thelma Kelly (Frostad) Malcomb, (Chatteroy), John Jasper Frostad, (Spokane). She had nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild. In the early 60's, Lorraine attended Glen Dow Academy and became a beautician. She enjoyed her profession and ran a beauty shop from the family home for over 40 years. She was a proud supporter of her husband's music career and was often recruited to write down lyrics of new songs she heard on the radio. Lorraine enjoyed serving others. She spent years volunteering for Wigs for Women with Cancer and enjoyed service work at the Valley Bible Church where she attended for decades. Lorraine loved spending time at the cabin that she and her husband built and shared for over 40 years. She loved to travel; they recorded thousands of miles and adventures in their motor home. Lorraine is preceded in death by her loving husband, John C Frostad, her parents, Jasper Leroy Burge, Helen Anna (Hall) Burge, and her only brother, Edmond Burge. Lorraine was a pray warrior and highly devoted to the word of God. She will be missed by all who knew her. Come celebrate her life, Friday, June, 7, 1:00 pm, at the Valley Bible Church, 3021 S Sullivan Rd., Spokane Valley, WA.
Published in Spokesman-Review on June 2, 2019