Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lorraine "Lorrie" HICKMAN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HICKMAN, Lorraine Frances "Lorrie" (Age 60) Lorraine Hickman, of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho joined the Lord in Heaven on May 16, 2019 in her home surrounded by family. She was born to Robert Lowell Tabor and Norieta Marie Tabor (Howerton) on April 20, 1959 in Holyoke, Massachusetts. Lorrie grew up with her father serving in the Air Force, where she was able to live many places including: Massachusetts, Puerto Rico, Moses Lake, California, and eventually making a grand stay in Spokane, Washington. While in Spokane she attended Sheridan Elementary, Libby Junior High, and Ferris High School. While attending Ferris, she met Greg Hickman, and they became married August 26, 1978. From that marriage they had two daughters, Rachael Marks (Hickman) and Kelsey Hickman. She worked as a banker, automotive warranty clerk, and customer service representative. She lived in many places, but ended up finding peace in Northern Idaho. She was a strong-willed woman who met every challenge head-on. She loved being a mom and participating in her girls' activities such as being their troop leader for Girl Scouts and a parent volunteer for school field trips, as well as enjoying intricate coloring, the Oregon Coast, hummingbirds, any and all things flowers. She is survived by her daughters, Rachael (and Jerid) Marks of Rathdrum, Idaho, and Kelsey Hickman of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; siblings, Charles (and Laurie) Tabor of Spokane Valley, Washington, Kathleen Cross of Valleyford, Washington; Elizabeth (and Stuart) Hightower of Tri-Cities, Washington; and brother-in-law Norman Olson of Manhattan, Montana. She was also an aunt to four nieces and eight nephews, and Nana to three grandchildren: Emma, Kandyce, and Jason Marks. She is preceded by her parents Robert and Norieta; a sister, Virginia; and brother-in-law Kenneth Cross. Blessed and eternal be the memory of Lorrie Hickman. "With the Lord now you be, fly free as the hummingbirds do over the sea." A celebration of Lorrie's life will be on Saturday, June 8, at 3:00 PM at Yates Funeral Home in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Arrangements are provided by Yates Funeral Home in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

HICKMAN, Lorraine Frances "Lorrie" (Age 60) Lorraine Hickman, of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho joined the Lord in Heaven on May 16, 2019 in her home surrounded by family. She was born to Robert Lowell Tabor and Norieta Marie Tabor (Howerton) on April 20, 1959 in Holyoke, Massachusetts. Lorrie grew up with her father serving in the Air Force, where she was able to live many places including: Massachusetts, Puerto Rico, Moses Lake, California, and eventually making a grand stay in Spokane, Washington. While in Spokane she attended Sheridan Elementary, Libby Junior High, and Ferris High School. While attending Ferris, she met Greg Hickman, and they became married August 26, 1978. From that marriage they had two daughters, Rachael Marks (Hickman) and Kelsey Hickman. She worked as a banker, automotive warranty clerk, and customer service representative. She lived in many places, but ended up finding peace in Northern Idaho. She was a strong-willed woman who met every challenge head-on. She loved being a mom and participating in her girls' activities such as being their troop leader for Girl Scouts and a parent volunteer for school field trips, as well as enjoying intricate coloring, the Oregon Coast, hummingbirds, any and all things flowers. She is survived by her daughters, Rachael (and Jerid) Marks of Rathdrum, Idaho, and Kelsey Hickman of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; siblings, Charles (and Laurie) Tabor of Spokane Valley, Washington, Kathleen Cross of Valleyford, Washington; Elizabeth (and Stuart) Hightower of Tri-Cities, Washington; and brother-in-law Norman Olson of Manhattan, Montana. She was also an aunt to four nieces and eight nephews, and Nana to three grandchildren: Emma, Kandyce, and Jason Marks. She is preceded by her parents Robert and Norieta; a sister, Virginia; and brother-in-law Kenneth Cross. Blessed and eternal be the memory of Lorrie Hickman. "With the Lord now you be, fly free as the hummingbirds do over the sea." A celebration of Lorrie's life will be on Saturday, June 8, at 3:00 PM at Yates Funeral Home in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Arrangements are provided by Yates Funeral Home in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. Published in Spokesman-Review on June 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close