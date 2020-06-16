McGREGOR, Lorraine (Age79) Lorraine McGregor, loving wife and dedicated mother to five children, passed away peacefully on June 12, 2020 at the age of 79. Lorraine was born October 4, 1940 in Lewiston, Idaho to Margaret and Presley Cleveland. She spent her early years in Idaho, before her family settled in Spokane, Washington where she graduated from Central Valley High school. In 1959, she married the love of her life, Archie McGregor Jr. The pair moved to Coeur d'Alene, Idaho where they raised their five children. Lorraine was an exceptional mother and wife. She tirelessly provided support and love for her family; it was who she was. Her deep family loyalty was expressed in her plentiful homecooked meals, handsewn clothes, help with the family business, or doling out a little advice when it was needed. She championed her husband, her children, her parents, siblings and entire extended family. In 1986, she and her husband moved to St. Marie's, Idaho where they owned and operated Archie's IGA for over 25 years. She made their home on the St. Joe River a special place for her family, including her 10 grandchildren. It wasn't uncommon to find her swimming with grandkids, filling up the "candy bar" drawer, or preparing racks of her special BBQ ribs! It was her greatest joy to be surrounded with their love and laughter. In the 2000s, she settled back in Coeur d'Alene to enjoy retirement with her husband. She had many lifelong friends and the monthly birthday gathering was something she never missed. She enjoyed painting and drawing, and she shared her art with a circle of fellow artists. Lorraine enjoyed traveling and had the opportunity to visit many countries, always making friends wherever she went. Lorraine's presence was undeniable. She would light up any room when she entered and taught her family that there is always room in your heart to make another person smile. "Remember her smile and we will all be richer!" Lorraine is survived by her husband of 61 years Archie, her daughter Tammy (Greg) Tracy, sons Archie III (Shelley), Randy, Bill, (LeAnn) and Brian (Jackie); grandchildren Michael Tracy, Megan (Michael) Drazer, Chelsea, Archie IV (Rhegan), Hunter, Kelsey, Shareena, Jacob, Blake, and Jared; great-grandchildren Thomas and Margaret Drazer and Cloie Chambers, sister Sharon (Gary) Randall, and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother Robert (Barbara) Cleveland. A Rosary will take place on Wednesday, June 17th at 6:00 pm. A Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday, June 18th at 1:00pm. Both services will take place at St. Thomas Catholic Church, 919 E. Indiana Ave., Coeur d'Alene. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Hospice of North Idaho, 2290 W. Prairie Ave., Coeur d'Alene, ID 83815 or Spokane Shriners Children's Hospital, 911 W 5th Ave., Spokane, WA 99204. English Funeral Chapel has been entrusted with the arrangements. Please sign Lorraine's online memorial at www.englishfuneralchapel.com
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jun. 16, 2020.