MOSES, Loretta Mary (Age 82) Encircled throughout the days with the love of family and friends, Lorretta slipped peacefully into heaven in the early morning of October 11th, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Lorretta was born on January 19, 1938 in Nespelem, Washington to George Alexander and Agnus Pierre. She grew up near Keller, WA on the family homestead at Jack Creek. As a young child, Lorretta enjoyed spending summers with her grandparents near Wellpinit, WA on the Spokane Indian Reservation. After graduating from Wilbur High School in 1956 she attended Dental Hygienist School in Seattle, WA. On December 28, 1957 she married Charlie Moses Jr. and together they had four children. Lorretta was a dedicated mother and homemaker. They relocated from agency to agency following Charlie's school and work, residing in Washington, Montana, Nevada, and Oklahoma. The family ultimately settled in Ridgefield, WA where all four children graduated from high school. Lorretta's next chapter in life brought her back to Coulee Dam, WA in 1981 where she began working for the Colville Tribe. She held many positions over her 35 years of dedicated employment. She was most recently noted as "Boss" by her supervisor, who she doted on to her final days. Lorretta was detail oriented and the voice of encouragement and wisdom to many of those whom she interacted with at work. Lorretta retired in December 2019 at the spry age of 81. Lorretta put family first, as it was her greatest treasure. She loved to talk on the phone, read, watch Seattle Mariner baseball, listen to her old-time country music, solve word search puzzles, frequent the local casinos, attend tribal elders' dinners and travel to visit family and friends. Lorretta is preceded in death by her parents and brothers Joe Pierre and Jimmy Sorimpt. She is survived by her four children, Dewane Moses (Chelinda), Carl Moses (Staci), David Moses (Karen), Deanne Myers (John) and her grandchildren Miranda Moses, Wade Moses; Rachelle Moses, Jonathan Alcantara, and Christa Alcantara; Spencer Myers, Mitchell Myers; Kaitlyn Moses-Zimmerly, Kylie Moses and Logan Moses. Great-grandchildren, Twila Moses, David Zimmerly, Aiden Stevens and Emma Alcantara. Her sister, Juanita Ramirez (Rick), plus numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Lorretta's circle was large and her family and friends were her daily delight. The family would like to thank the wonderful doctors, nurses and Hospice team for the tremendous care. A special thank you to Heather for the dedicated personal care to Lorretta. Lorretta loved her family beyond measure as her family loved her. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. A Rosary service will be held at 7:00 PM, Friday, October 23, 2020 at Strate Funeral Home, 505 10th Street, Davenport, WA. Celebration of Life services will be held at 3:00 PM, Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Northern Quest Casino Ball Room, Airway Hieghts.



