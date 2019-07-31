Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lorrie Louise BELL. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BELL, Lorrie Louise (Age 54) Lorrie passed away July 25, 2019 in Pinehurst, ID in a tragic rollover car accident. She was born October 8, 1964 in Spokane, WA to Walter H. and Dorris L. Krahn. She was born a minute after midnight and was never late to anything from that point on. She grew up in Chattaroy, WA and went to Riverside High School where she ran track and played volleyball. She married Dave Bell on January 26, 1985. Lorrie graduated from Whitworth in 1987 with her BA in Elementary Education and in 1993 with her MA in Elementary Education. She quickly got her first teaching position at Davenport Grade School in 1989 and poured her heart and soul into her students and Gorilla Community. She spent 30 years there as a 4th grade teacher, PE teacher, Alpha Program Teacher and Odyssey of the Mind Coordinator as well as coaching middle school volleyball and girls' basketball over the years. Lorrie LOVED her family, spending summers at the cabin, her "Happy Place," and winters on the ski hill at 49 Degrees North. "Think Snow." Lorrie was a member of the Washington Education Association and National Education Association. Lorrie is survived by her mother, Dorris Krahn; by her husband, Dave Bell; son, Chace Bell; daughter, Rachae Bell; son-in-law, Jake Hamilton; granddaughter, Avi Hamilton; brothers, Steve Ogden, Paul Ogden; sister, Melodee Loshbaugh; and an immeasurable amount of family and friends. She was preceded in death by Walter H. Krahn and many other loved ones. A celebration of life will be held August 10, 2019 from 10 am to noon with testimonials at 11 am, at Pioneer Park, 501 Park St., Davenport, WA. Please dress casually and be sure to wear a BRIGHT COLORED shirt. A "Fill the Bus" School Supply Drive for Mrs. Bell will be present to drop off supplies and backpacks in lieu of flowers and gifts. Monetary donations for the school supply drive can be made out to Davenport School District with a memo noting to "Fill the Bus for Mrs. Bell."

BELL, Lorrie Louise (Age 54) Lorrie passed away July 25, 2019 in Pinehurst, ID in a tragic rollover car accident. She was born October 8, 1964 in Spokane, WA to Walter H. and Dorris L. Krahn. She was born a minute after midnight and was never late to anything from that point on. She grew up in Chattaroy, WA and went to Riverside High School where she ran track and played volleyball. She married Dave Bell on January 26, 1985. Lorrie graduated from Whitworth in 1987 with her BA in Elementary Education and in 1993 with her MA in Elementary Education. She quickly got her first teaching position at Davenport Grade School in 1989 and poured her heart and soul into her students and Gorilla Community. She spent 30 years there as a 4th grade teacher, PE teacher, Alpha Program Teacher and Odyssey of the Mind Coordinator as well as coaching middle school volleyball and girls' basketball over the years. Lorrie LOVED her family, spending summers at the cabin, her "Happy Place," and winters on the ski hill at 49 Degrees North. "Think Snow." Lorrie was a member of the Washington Education Association and National Education Association. Lorrie is survived by her mother, Dorris Krahn; by her husband, Dave Bell; son, Chace Bell; daughter, Rachae Bell; son-in-law, Jake Hamilton; granddaughter, Avi Hamilton; brothers, Steve Ogden, Paul Ogden; sister, Melodee Loshbaugh; and an immeasurable amount of family and friends. She was preceded in death by Walter H. Krahn and many other loved ones. A celebration of life will be held August 10, 2019 from 10 am to noon with testimonials at 11 am, at Pioneer Park, 501 Park St., Davenport, WA. Please dress casually and be sure to wear a BRIGHT COLORED shirt. A "Fill the Bus" School Supply Drive for Mrs. Bell will be present to drop off supplies and backpacks in lieu of flowers and gifts. Monetary donations for the school supply drive can be made out to Davenport School District with a memo noting to "Fill the Bus for Mrs. Bell." Published in Spokesman-Review on July 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close