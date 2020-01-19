Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lou JONES. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JONES, Lou (Age 80) Lou Jones passed peacefully from this world to his heavenly home on January 5, 2020. Lou was born and raised in Pittsburgh, PA. He was a natural athlete and discovered his love of basketball at an early age. He attended St. Paul Bible College in St. Paul, MN where he was captain of the basketball team and met his wife Charlotte Pihl Jones. They were married 59 years. After the arrival of two children, Lou and Char moved to her hometown of Spokane. Lou worked in the grocery business his entire career where he enjoyed the challenge of management coupled with customer service. His love of sports and competition found expression in golf. He was a scratch golfer and participated in the Spokane Pro Am circuit as a member of the Hangman Valley Men's Club. He was clever and intelligent, loving to joke or discuss theological topics. He would always make time to go to movies and was loved by his family for his upbeat love of life and people. He will be missed by family and friends because he brought so much joy to our relationships with him. He also loved fresh mown grass. He is survived by his wife Charlotte, his daughters Betsy Hege and Brenda Jones, four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and his sister Pat Aukema.

JONES, Lou (Age 80) Lou Jones passed peacefully from this world to his heavenly home on January 5, 2020. Lou was born and raised in Pittsburgh, PA. He was a natural athlete and discovered his love of basketball at an early age. He attended St. Paul Bible College in St. Paul, MN where he was captain of the basketball team and met his wife Charlotte Pihl Jones. They were married 59 years. After the arrival of two children, Lou and Char moved to her hometown of Spokane. Lou worked in the grocery business his entire career where he enjoyed the challenge of management coupled with customer service. His love of sports and competition found expression in golf. He was a scratch golfer and participated in the Spokane Pro Am circuit as a member of the Hangman Valley Men's Club. He was clever and intelligent, loving to joke or discuss theological topics. He would always make time to go to movies and was loved by his family for his upbeat love of life and people. He will be missed by family and friends because he brought so much joy to our relationships with him. He also loved fresh mown grass. He is survived by his wife Charlotte, his daughters Betsy Hege and Brenda Jones, four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and his sister Pat Aukema. Published in Spokesman-Review on Jan. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close