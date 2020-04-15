Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louis Charles STROMBERG. View Sign Service Information Riplinger Funeral Home & Crematory - Spokane 4305 N. Division St. Spokane , WA 99207 (509)-483-8558 Graveside service 10:00 AM Wellpinit Presbyterian Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

STROMBERG, Louis Charles Louis Charles Stromberg was born in Nespelem, WA on January 13, 1941 and passed away on April 13, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was preceded in death by his parents Louis Henry, and Jessie (Jay) Stromberg and his grand- parents Charles and Philomene Lynn. Louis is survived by Lois, his wife of over 60 years, his daughters; Loree (Marvin) Eads, Linda (Mark) Lauch, Lisa (Jeff Ford) Stromberg and Iva (Mike) Wilhelm. His son Louie Jay (Kari) Stromberg. Grandchildren; John Charles "JC" (Amy) Claassen, Jeannie (James) Bigsmoke, Louie Jean (Nicole) Stromberg, Kameron Curtiss, Joshua Lauch, Steven, Cody and Shawnee Ford. Great-Grandchildren: Shelby, Bailey, Emily Claassen, Kieana, Taylena and Terrance Bigsmoke, Harmony and Melody Stromberg and Jessa, Janaya, Lucian, and Khloe Ford. Louis Stromberg was a proud member of the Spokane Tribe of Indians. He was a well-respected and much-loved member of the Tribe and the community. He and Lois owned and operated Stromberg's Body and Paint for over 43 years where he was known to have the coffee on and was always ready to help anyone who needed him. Anyone who would like to pay their respects can either meet us at Riplinger Funeral Home at 9:00 on Thursday or meet us at the Reservation boundary and help escort him home to Wellpinit. There will be a private graveside service at the Wellpinit Presbyterian Cemetery on Thursday, April 16th at 10:00 am. We are sorry that we will not be able to have a public funeral, but we plan to have a Celebration of Life Dinner for him when it is safe to do so. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the American Indian Community Center or Hospice of Spokane. RIPLINGER FUNERAL HOME and CREMATORY, Spokane, WA

