PILCHER, Louise B. Louise B. Pilcher, longtime Spokane resident, passed away October 24, 2019, at the age of 90. Louise leaves two sons, Ken and Steve, and two grandchildren, Mallory and Dashiell. Louise was born July 10, 1929, in Seattle and grew up there with her parents Maym and Roy Bach. The family lived in Montlake until 1941 and then in Laurelhurst. She attended Roosevelt High School. Upon graduation from high school, she enrolled at Washington State College (as it was then known), pledging Alpha Phi and earning a bachelor's degree in Foreign Languages. She returned to Seattle upon graduation, worked at a bank, and married Howard Pilcher in 1952. In 1954 she gave birth to her first son, Ken. She moved in 1955 when Howard was transferred to Spokane by the company he worked for, and Louise gave birth to her second son, Steve, in 1956. The family lived in Spokane from then until 1962. Promotions for Howard sent the family to Seattle in 1962, to Los Angeles in early 1964 and back to Spokane by the end of summer 1964. Louise lived in the house she and Howard purchased in 1964 until cancer forced her to relocate to Fairwinds in 2019. Upon giving birth to her sons, Louise devoted herself to motherhood. Her life was filled with maintaining a loving, nurturing home and supporting their school activities through the Parent-Teachers Association and by volunteering for the various motherly activities which were common in the 1960s. For several years, she staffed local voting polls through her participation in the League of Women Voters. When Howard retired, she traveled with him to all 50 states, to England and to Spain, a lifelong dream of hers. Travel and family events kept her busy as they made numerous trips to California and Hawaii, to class and family reunions, to wherever their sons were living, and to a favorite haunt of theirs, the Oregon Coast. Louise enjoyed her friends. The friends she made from 1956 to 1962 sustained her through her life as the Neighborhood Group gathered for bridge games which continued until her health precluded her participation. She played bridge with a second social group arranged through her good friend from church, Arlene Jolley. Even at the end of her life, Louise made her friends at Fairwinds though she lived there for only eight months, interrupted by health issues. Louise maintained her friends from 55 years of membership at Emmanuel Presbyterian Church through the end of her life. Her faith in God, family, and friends sustained her. Though not an outgoing person, Louise was liked by all who met her due to her sweet, honest, and humble presence. Those who knew her were blessed, and we will miss her greatly. A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Emmanuel Presbyterian Church in Spokane. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Union Gospel Mission or SNAP.

