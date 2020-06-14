MORAN, Louise Brooks (Keene) (Age 81) Louise Moran was born and raised Louise Brooks Keene in Spokane, Wash-ington on May 17, 1939. Louise passed away on June 9, 2020 at the age of 81 years. Following graduation from North Central High School in 1957, Louise completed her secretarial schooling at Kelsey-Baird Business College and then went to work with the Federal Government in several agencies over a period of 23 years. In 1965, she applied for an overseas assignment with the Department of State. She spent two years at the Embassy in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and one year at the Mission to the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland. These assignments offered the opportunity to travel and opened her awareness of new cultures and many learning experiences. In 1969, she returned to Spokane and worked for the Postal Inspection Service. There she met William Patrick Moran (Pat Moran), a career postal employee at the Riverside Avenue Station and they married in 1973. At Pat's retirement, Louise quit her job to care for her elderly, widowed mother, and Pat, who was diagnosed with a genetic kidney disease. For 25 years she was a caregiver. Louise and Pat enjoyed taking trips in their camper. Their favorite spot was the Oregon Coast where Pat could receive dialysis. They also enjoyed fishing, hunting, hiking in the Northwest National Parks. After Pat's death in 2006, Louise turned to volunteering and joined "Project Joy" senior entertainers. Her love of music since childhood brought her lots of joy. She shared her voice with "The Minstrels", entertaining in care facilities and retirement homes. Louise (Weesie) is survived by Sarah Keene and Helen Curtis, sisters; nieces, nephews and a grand-nephew and grand-niece. Donations to "Hospice of Spokane" in lieu of flowers is requested. A Life Celebration will be scheduled later. Please check Hennessey Funeral Home and Crematory website for updated information.



