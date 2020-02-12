Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louise Genevieve (Austin) WINN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WINN, Louise Genevieve (Austin) (Age 101) August 17, 1918 - February 6, 2020 Louise Genevieve Winn was the eldest of four born to Lina Clarence Austin and Esther Elizabeth (Rockstrom) Austin. Born in Spokane, Louise grew up on the family farm in the West Plains. Shortly after graduating from Lewis and Clark High School, Louise met the great love of her life, Col. Homer B. Winn (USAF). The two married in 1941. She started her career as a buyer of cosmetics and Jewelry for Thrifty Drugs. She would later become the jewelry buyer for The Crescent, traveling to New York City and the Great wilderness of Alaska to bring original designs to the Spokane area. Louise was a loving mother of her only child, Beverly J. (Winn) Roberts. Louise was active throughout her life, enjoying such sports as equestrian clubs, waterskiing, golfing, bicycling, ice skating and ballroom dancing. She was an avid traveler and enjoyed being in nature. Louise had a passion for the Arts and was a lover of music, singing professionally for a short period. She was involved in multiple civic clubs, wasaf including Job's Daughters, the

