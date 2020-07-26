KINCH, Louise Helme Louise Helme Kinch went to be with Jesus, on June 2nd, 2020, at the age of 88. She was born November 4, 1931, to John Paul Helme and Bessie Myrtle Griffith Helme, in Ritzville, WA. Louise grew up in the home built in 1900 by her grandparents, Matthew Elmer Helme and Mollie Benefield Helme. Mollie secured the original homestead in 1895 after moving from Pike County, Illinois in 1889. The family continues to farm the original land. In 1950, after graduation, she married Rod Kinch. In 1952, after building a home next door to her parents, Rod Jr was born, followed by Glenna, Amy, Paula, and Edie. Louise's nephew, Paul Helme, also joined the family. Louise was a member of the Washtucna Church and was the organist for over 50 years. She was part of the Strolling Players singing group, and her portrayal of Phyllis Diller always entertained people. She was a Mary Kay consultant for nearly 40 years, and she color tinted her husband's professional photos for people. She baked and decorated gorgeous wedding cakes, made jam, canned fruit and vegetables, and was a talented seamstress. She belonged to Progressive Club, was a Lady Lion, and traveled to give her testimony of faith with Christian Women's Association. As busy as she was, family always came first and she adored all the grandkids and great grandkids. Louise and Rod enjoyed traveling, they became private pilots together, and they danced for many years every Saturday night in Spokane to to their favorite Big Band . Louise is joined in heaven with her parents, Paul and Bessie Helme, her daughter, Amy Kinch, her brother Gene Helme, and her nephew Paul Helme. She is survived by her husband, Rod Kinch, and children Rod Kinch Jr (Karen), Glenna Kinch, Paula Kinch Sloot (Ron), and Edie Kinch Cole (Randy), along with nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held at noon, August 2nd, at Bassett Park in Washtucna. Please bring your lawn chairs, and join the family with a potluck following the service. Memorial gifts can be made to the Washtucna Community Church. Arrangements handled by Danekas Funeral Home, Ritzville, WA.



