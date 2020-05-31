JOHNSON, Louise Kathleen "Lou" (Age 73) Born April 2, 1947 in Spokane, WA: entered into rest May 25, 2020 in Spokane, WA. A graduate from Rogers High School and EWU. Lou will be greatly missed by numerous cousins and friends. Preceded in death by her parents, William H. and Olivia M. Johnson. No public service will be held per her request. RIPLINGER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, SPOKANE, WA in care of arrangements. www.riplingerfuneralhome.com
Published in Spokesman-Review on May 31, 2020.