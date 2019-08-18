NICHOLS, Louise LaVern (Robinson) Louise went to be with her Lord and Savior on July 31, 2019. She was born on October 9, 1934 in Cashmere, WA. She attended Central Valley High School and graduated in 1952. She attended and graduated from WSC in 1955 and EWU in 1987. She had five children: Susan, Steven, Kevin, John and Jennifer; and two grandchildren. A memorial service for friends and family will be held at Spokane First Church of the Nazarene, 9004 North Country Homes Blvd., Spokane, WA 99218 at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 24, 2019.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 18, 2019